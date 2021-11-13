Latest Covid-19 numbers confirmed as hospital figures rise

MORE than 4,600 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country, the Department of Health has confirmed.
Provisional figures show it was notified of 4,642 new cases of the disease during the most recent reporting period - down from the 5,483 cases reported on Friday.
As it is a weekend, a county-by-county breakdown of cases is not available.
Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Teams says there were 556 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 8am this Saturday - up seven from yesterday. Of those in hospital, 107 were in ICU - an increase of 11 from the same time on Friday.
According to HSE data, there were 38 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick at 8pm on Friday with nine in intensive care.
