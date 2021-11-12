BREAKING: Nearly 200 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick as national total passes 5,000

NEARLY 200 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data collated by Public Health Mid West show 188 new cases of the disease were recorded across the city and county during the most recent 24 hour period.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,483 confirmed cases of Covid-19 - one of the highest daily figures since the pandemic began.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Today we are reporting one of our highest ever daily figures of confirmed cases of Covid. This is another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age-groups across the population. As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission."

Dr Holohan is appealing to people to plan their social activities and to think about the number of people they are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities planned.

“There are currently 549 people in hospital, 96 people are receiving critical care and this disease continues to have a very significant impact on families, communities and across the health service. If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should assume that you have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test. Do not assume that it’s just a cough or a cold," he added.

Measures that can reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 include: Keeing your contacts low and avoiding crowds, wear a mask correctly, meeting outside where possible, avoiding poorly ventilated indoor spaces, practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene.