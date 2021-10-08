BREAKING: More than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

PROVISIONAL figures published this Friday show an additional 2,002 cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country.

The daily figures are the highest in several weeks and compare to the 1,207 cases reported yesterday and the 984 cases reported on Wednesday.

There is no county-by-county break down of the latest figures.

Commenting on the number of new cases reported today, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today’s case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days. However, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last seven days is fewer than the previous seven days."

Dr Glynn added the seven-day moving average of daily cases stands at 1,264 today, compared to 1,302 a week ago.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained," he commented.

Separately, as of 8am this Friday, 354 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.