Significant spike in Covid incidence rate reported in one area of Limerick

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Cappamore/Killmallock Municipal District has more than doubled over the past fortnight, new figures new figures have revealed.

According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 171 new cases of the disease across the Municipal District in the fourteen days between September 14 and September 27 - the highest for any LEA in Limerick.

This is more than double the 75 new cases which were reported in Cappamore/Kilmallock during the preceeding fortnight (August 31 to September 13).

As of Monday, the incidence rate (per 100,000 population) in Cappamore/Kilmallock was 491.1 - up from 272.8 on September 20. The rate is also significantly above the overall national rate of 389.0.

During the most recent reporting period, increases in the incidence rate were also recorded in Limerick City North and in the Newcastle West Municipal District.

In addition to Cappamore/Kilmallock, the incidence rate in the Limerick City East LEA and the Newcastle West Municipal Districts are also currently above the overall national rate.

A total of 787 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between September 14 and September 27 - marginally above the 763 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (September 14 - September 27)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

491.1 (171 new cases)

Limerick City East

449.9 (159 new cases)

Newcastle West

423.1 (116 new cases)

Limerick City North

377.4 (131 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

368.1 (102 new cases)

Limerick City West

309.5 (108 new cases)