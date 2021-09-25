BREAKING: Latest Covid figures and hospital numbers confirmed

THE National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed a further 1,335 cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country.
This compares to the 1,163 new cases reported on Friday and the 1,355 cases reported on Thursday.
As it is a weekend, there is no county-by-county breakdown of the latest cases and the figure for Limerick won't be available until Monday.
Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that as of 8am this Saturday, 282 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 65 in ICU.
This compares to 297 patients in hospital and 61 in ICU at the same time on Friday.
As of 8am today, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
All of the data is subject to validation and may be revised at a future date.
