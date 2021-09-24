Search

Covid incidence rate grows by more than a third in one area of Limerick

David Hurley

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Limerick City East Local Electoral Area has increased by more than a third over the last month, new figures have revealed.

According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 191 new cases of the disease in Limerick City East in the fourteen days between September 7 and September 20 - the highest for any LEA in Limerick.

As of Monday, the incidence rate (per 100,000 population) in Limerick City East was 540.4 - up from 393.3 on September 6. The rate is also significantly above the overall national rate of 389.8.

During the most recent reporting period, increases in the incidence rate were also recorded in Limerick City North and in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District.

In addition to Limerick City East, the incidence rate in the Newcastle West and Adare/Rathkeale municipal districts are also currently above the overall national rate.

A total of 767 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between September 7 and September 20 - significantly down on the 848 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (September 7 - September 20)

Limerick City East

540.4 (191 new cases)

Newcastle West

415.8 (114 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

415 (115 new cases)

Limerick City North

365.8 (127 new cases)

Limerick City West

358.2 (125 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

272.8 (95 new cases)

