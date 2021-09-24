Covid incidence rate grows by more than a third in one area of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Limerick City East
THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Limerick City East Local Electoral Area has increased by more than a third over the last month, new figures have revealed.
According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 191 new cases of the disease in Limerick City East in the fourteen days between September 7 and September 20 - the highest for any LEA in Limerick.
As of Monday, the incidence rate (per 100,000 population) in Limerick City East was 540.4 - up from 393.3 on September 6. The rate is also significantly above the overall national rate of 389.8.
During the most recent reporting period, increases in the incidence rate were also recorded in Limerick City North and in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District.
In addition to Limerick City East, the incidence rate in the Newcastle West and Adare/Rathkeale municipal districts are also currently above the overall national rate.
A total of 767 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between September 7 and September 20 - significantly down on the 848 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.
____________________
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (September 7 - September 20)
Limerick City East
540.4 (191 new cases)
Newcastle West
415.8 (114 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
415 (115 new cases)
Limerick City North
365.8 (127 new cases)
Limerick City West
358.2 (125 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
272.8 (95 new cases)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.