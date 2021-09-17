BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick are confirmed

A FURTHER 50 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick, it has been confirmed.
The provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, has just been released along with the latest national figures.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 1,392 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.
This compares to 1,413 cases on Thursday and 1,185 cases on Wednesday.
Based on the latest figures, The National Public Health Team says the five day moving average in Ireland is now 1,311.
Meanwhile, of 8am this Friday, 288 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU. 24 hours earlier, there were 290 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 67 in ICU.
More News
Pauline Fenton tries to rid her antiques shop of the odour of sewage and (below) Pauline with Jim Noonan and Ray O'Halloran | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler launches Culture Night 2021 in the company of friends in the garden at the Hunt Museum | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.