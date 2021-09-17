Search

17/09/2021

BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick are confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A FURTHER 50 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick, it has been confirmed.

The provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, has just been released along with the latest national figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 1,392 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

This compares to 1,413 cases on Thursday and 1,185 cases on Wednesday.

Based on the latest figures, The National Public Health Team says the five day moving average in Ireland is now 1,311.

Meanwhile, of 8am this Friday, 288 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU. 24 hours earlier, there were 290 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 67 in ICU.

