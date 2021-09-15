BREAKING: More than 750 Covid-19 cases in Limerick over last fortnight

MORE than 750 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Limerick over the last fortnight.

Provisional data from the Department of Public Health Mid-West reveals the city and county has seen 761 new cases across the last 14 days, although the data is provisional and subject to change.

Yesterday, 71 new cases were confirmed in Limerick, with 57 on Monday, 56 the day before, and 73 announced on Saturday.

Friday saw 24 new confirmed instances across the city and county.

Nationally, this evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,185 confirmed cases of the condition. The five-day moving average is 1,212.

As of 8am today, 292 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 65 are in intensive care.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there has now been a total of 5,179 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said since April 1 last, approximately four in every five people admitted to intensive care were in patients not fully vaccinated.

And aroundd three in every four deaths from coronavirus were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

"It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity," Dr Holohan said, "If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19."

Elsewhere today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney have announced Ireland will donate at least one million Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries.

The donation will take place through the Covax scheme, which aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

Mr Donnelly said: "Universal and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments is a priority for Ireland and for the European Union. As the current phase of Ireland’s vaccination programme nears completion, it is important for Ireland to demonstrate solidarity with developing countries during this global pandemic. I am very pleased therefore to announce that Ireland will contribute one million Covid-19 vaccines to the Covax global vaccine initiative.