BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick are confirmed

A FURTHER 88 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick, it has been confirmed.
According to provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there have been 837 new cases of the disease reported in Limerick over the past two weeks.
The data is subject to verification and may be revised in the future.
Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,620 confirmed cases across the country - representing a significant day-on-day increase.
Figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team show that as of 8am this Friday, there were 328 Covid-19 patients in hospital of which 59 were in ICU.
