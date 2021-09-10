Covid case numbers rise in two areas of Limerick which remain above national rate

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District
AT least 100 cases of Covid-19 were reported in each of Limerick's Local Electoral Areas in the two weeks up to September 6, new figures have revealed.
According to data, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 increased in two of Limerick's six LEAs between August 24 and last Monday.
Increases were recorded in the Limerick City West LEA and in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District while case numbers fell in all other areas of Limerick.
The Newcastle West Municipal District and the Limerick City West LEA are the only areas of Limerick which had an incidence rate above the national rate (450.9 per 100,000 population) over the two weeks.
A total of 848 cases were reported in Limerick between August 24 and And September 6 - an increase of more than 50 from the 795 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.
According to the latest figures, the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick, during the most recent period, was in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District where 117 new cases of the disease were reported.
____________________
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (August 24 - September 6)
Newcastle West
598.2 (164 new cases)
Limerick City West
510.1 (178 new cases)
Limerick City North
426.3 (148 new cases)
Limerick City East
393.3 (139 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
368.1 (102 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
336 (117 new cases)
