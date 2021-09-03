BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick are confirmed

MORE than 30 additional cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick, new figures show.

According to provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, a total of 34 cases were reported in Limerick during the most recent 24-hour period.

The figure is considerably lower than the 108 cases which were reported on Wednesday. 42 cases were reported on Tuesday while 96 were reported in Monday. A total of 550 cases have been reported in Limerick over the last eight days.

Nationally, 1,414 cases new cases have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this Friday evening.

As of 8am today, 353 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU.

Separately, The Department of Public Health Mid-West says strong mitigation measures preventing Covid-19 are effective in breaking chains of transmission in the school setting and community.

Public Health Mid-West has a strong Schools Team, led by a Specialist in Public Health Medicine with support from the Department of Education, and will support and advise schools where necessary.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “I would like to acknowledge the Trojan work of pupils, parents, and school staff for all their efforts in making their school a safer place since the start of the pandemic. It’s clear that they have shown immense leadership over what has been a very challenging 18 months.

“As a parent of a pupil, I understand the worry and concern among parents for their children returning to school. They are our world and we want what is best for them, and we can achieve that by helping them be as protected as possible, both inside and outside the school setting"

Dr Mannix added: "A large number of outbreaks among children of school-going age that we have managed have been linked to activity outside the school setting. This included birthday parties, house parties, large social gatherings indoors and outdoors, play dates, car-pooling, and social contact at break times. What we find is that when a number of social clusters occur, this can cause onward transmission in the school setting. Knowing this is all the more important amid a high incidence of COVID-19 in the community."

The Department of Public Health Mid West says the considerable uptake in the Covid-19 vaccine among those who are eligible, should play a significant role in protecting a large proportion of the population in the coming months.