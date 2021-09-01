BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick are confirmed

THERE has been a significant day-on-day reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.
Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows 42 confirmed cases of the diesease were reported during the most recent 24-hour period - down from 96 a day earlier.
Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of 1,789 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team also show that as of 8am today, 360 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.
There has been a total of 5,112 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland since February of last year.
