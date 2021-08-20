20/08/2021

Search our Archive

BREAKING: Appeal for vigilance in Limerick as latest Covid figures are confirmed

BREAKING: Appeal for vigilance in Limerick as latest Covid figures are confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West, UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare are appealing to members of the public to be vigilant this weekend and to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the region.

Over the past 14 days, 1,228 cases have been recorded across the Mid West; 772 in Limerick, 167 in Clare, and 289 in North Tipperary.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has, this Friday, reported an additional 2,098 cases of the disease while provisional date from the Department of Public Health Mid West shows there there were 73 new cases in Limerick over the most recent 24-hour period.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “For the second time in a week, we are reporting over 2,000 cases. We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities."

Appealing for vigilance ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final, Dr Breda Cosgrove, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “While the All Ireland hurling final is an important sporting event, we urge that, if you are socialising this weekend, that you do so safely and that you adhere to public health guidance. Vaccination offers protection against Covid-19 so if you are eligible for a vaccine and have not yet registered, please do so as soon as possible.”

Professor Brian Lenehen, Chief Clinical Director at UL Hospitals Group, added. “We have been witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-positive patients in hospital in recent weeks. Of the 20 Covid-positive inpatients in UHL currently, three are in critical care. We are making great progress on vaccination but we need continued adherence to public health guidelines to reduce community transmission. It is vital that Covid-19 hospitalisations remain low so that we can continue to focus on ramping up scheduled care, so much of which has been significantly disrupted due to the pandemic.  As such, I would like to remind the public to support the Limerick hurlers in a safe and responsible manner this weekend in order to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.”

Covid case numbers rise further across Limerick as three areas remain above national rate

Maria Bridgeman, Chief Officer, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare is also appealing to hurling supporters to behave responsibly: “Even though we have seen a fantastic response to the Covid-19 vaccination programme, it is important to bear in mind that this virus is still circulating at high levels in our community.  We all need to follow public health guidelines, and this includes presenting for Covid-19 tests when needed," she said.

Ms Bridgeman added: "The test centre at the Old Wickes Building, Ballysimon Road, is open throughout the weekend, and tests can be booked via the HSE website meaning you can book an appointment in advance to ensure you will see the All-Ireland Final.  I know the people of Limerick will give tremendous support to their hurlers, but I would urge everyone to also support their community by backing the team in a responsible manner.”

Department of Public Health Mid-West announces temporary relocation to a site in Limerick city

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media