Covid case numbers rise further across Limerick as three areas remain above national rate

AT least 100 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in each of Limerick's Local Electoral Areas in the two weeks up to August 16, new figures have revealed.

According to data, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 increased in five of Limerick's six LEAs between August 3 and last Monday.

Three of Limerick's LEAs now have an incidence 14-day incidence rate which is above the overall national rate 493.2 (per 100,000 population).

The only LEA where a reduction was recorded was in the Newcastle West Municipal District. However, it continues to have the highest incidence rate in Limerick.

A total of 841 new cases were reported across Limerick city and county over the two weeks - up from the 652 new cases that were reported in the preceeding forthnight.

According to the latest figures, the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick, during the most recent period, was in the Limerick City Wast LEA where 103 new cases of the disease were reported.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (August 3 - August 16)

Newcastle West

558 (153 new cases)

Limerick City East

523.5 (185 new cases)

Limerick City North

509.9 (177 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

360.9 (100 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

353.2 (123 new cases)

Limerick City West

295.2 (103 new cases)