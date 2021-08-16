16/08/2021

Covid-figures hit two-month high in Limerick as weekend figures are confirmed

There were more than 200 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the weekend

MORE than 200 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick over the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows 81 cases of the disease were reported on Friday, 66 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday. 

Friday's total was the highest daily total since June 2 when 103 cases were reported.

There have have been 624 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the past 14 days compared to 188 in North Tipperary and 186 in County Clare.

The Department of Public Health says it is not aware of any single event that has contributed to the increase in new infections.

"This suggests a trend of widespread community transmission with multi-setting outbreaks becoming more frequent. There are outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces, social settings indoor and outdoors, a small number of sports teams, and among vulnerable populations," said a spokesperson.

"The vast majority of new cases have multiple exposures and close contacts, rendering the management and investigation of new infections more resource-intensive. This means that our ability to map the disease is becoming more difficult," they added.

