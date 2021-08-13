13/08/2021

Nearly 2,000 new Covid reported as number of patients in ICU rises slightly

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

ALMOST 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the county this Friday - the highest daily figure since the middle of January. 

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of an additional 1,978 confirmed cases of the disease.

Earlier, the Department of Public Health Mid West expressed concern at the "sudden increase" in cases across the Mid West over the past week.  

Commenting on the situation nationally, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties. In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups."

Dr Glynn says  the current high and increasing incidence will result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19 despite the success of the vaccination programme.

"At the peak of the second wave in October we had 47 people in critical care. Today we have 43, with eight new admissions in the last 24 hours. Vaccines work, but they must also be supported by all of us continuing to follow the public health advice to keep each other safe and break the chains of transmission of Covid-19," said urging people to socialise responsibly this weekend.

"Risk assess your plans, try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible. Wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then leave. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or go to work - and arrange a test."

HSE to begin administering Covid-19 vaccinations for 12 to 15 year-olds in Limerick

