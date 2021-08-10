Limerick mother and daughter reunited following separate battles with Covid-19

A Limerick woman who was in hospital for six months having contracted Covid-19 is urging people to continue to take Covid seriously and to get vaccinated.

Croom woman Jackie Sheehan (47) was infected with Covid-19 during the third wave in early January 2021 and was subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at UHL. She was discharged from critical care at the end of April, having suffered from respiratory failure, double pneumonia and sepsis.

However, there was still a long road to travel for Jackie and her family. Discharged from UHL in early May, she only left rehabilitation at St Ita’s, Newcastle West, on Thursday July 15, a full 190 days after her initial admission to UHL.

And, it was only when she was discharged from UHL that she discovered her mother, Mary Fitzgerald, had also been through a number of admissions to UHL with serious chest infections since the start of the year, including a period in the hospital’s High Dependency Unit after she contracted Covid-19.

Restrictions on access to UHL meant that Jackie was not only separated from her mother, but also her own family – husband Pat and daughters Sarah, Lisa and Ciara.

“They were devastated. Visiting was very restricted but during some of my most critical times my husband was left in to visit, all right,” Jackie explained. “The family were told at one stage on a Thursday in the middle of March that if I was still there on the Saturday, it would be a miracle. But I’m here to tell the tale,” she added.

Jackie's mum was also in and out of hospital around the same time. “She’d had a serious illness the previous January, and then this year, she got Covid-19 in the other lung, so she has been battling since with chest infections. You can imagine my surprise when I discovered she had been in the same hospital as me when I was so seriously ill," said Jackie.

It wasn't until early May when the mother and daughter finally got to within almost touching distance of each other in the gymnasium at UHL.

“Oh my God, it was unbelievable… unbelievable. I wouldn’t be able to put it into words. It was just fantastic," said Jackie.

“It would have been huge for mam as well. During the time I was sick, and mam wasn’t sick, she still wasn’t allowed to visit me, because she was in the ‘high risk’ category. So even though my family was told that I was not expected to survive, mam still wasn’t able to come in to see me,” she added.

The reunion was an emotional moment for the two Limerick women. “We were thrilled,” Jackie revealed. “There were tears: tears of joy.”

Having been finally discharged from St Ita’s, Jackie is focused on adjusting her lifestyle as she recovers from Covid-19. “I’m the eldest of six, the one who usually looks after things within the family but that role has now passed to my younger sisters. I’ve only temporarily passed on that role - I’ll be back,” she laughed.

“My body, my brain, everything is ready, except for my lungs. It’s a long recovery and I will need ongoing physio for my lungs, because it wasn’t looking good for them, to be honest," she said adding that she is now acutely aware of the continued threat that Covid-19 still presents, to her, her mother, and the rest of her family.

“It’s so, so serious. I mean, there are people who think this isn’t real, and I think a trip to ICU would definitely open their eyes. I would definitely be urging people to get the vaccine. Anyone who isn’t vaccinated won’t be coming anywhere near me, anyway. And that’s a fact, because I’m lucky to be here, you know?”