Limerick hurling supporters urged to 'be sensible' this weekend

The Department of Public Health Mid-West and Limerick GAA are appealing to members of the public to support the Limerick Senior Hurlers in a sensible manner when they play Waterford in the All-Ireland semi-final this weekend.

There have been 490 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the past 14 days, the vast majority of which are considered complex, meaning each case has had potential of causing many other cases in further transmission or outbreak.

Commenting ahead of tomorrow's All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park, Dr Anne Dee, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “The current epidemiological situation, coupled with the level of vaccine uptake, means that social activity could result in a serious outbreak in the community. This is why we urge people to socialise sensibly this weekend and to support the Limerick hurlers with solidarity for our communities and our frontline health workers. We are nearly at the finishing line, but we risk damaging that possibility by being careless too soon."

Limerick County Board Chairman, John Cregan has also appealed to supporters - in Croke Park and in Limerick - to be sensible this weekend.

“We have come so far in this pandemic and it’s fantastic that supporters will be in Croke Park to cheer on the team. However, we would urge them and those watching at home to observe all Covid protocols. We are acutely aware of the enormity of the work that all frontline workers have put in so far and we are hopeful that regardless of the result on Saturday that supporters wherever they watch the game from will stick to the Covid regulations.”

The GAA is also reminding fans who are attending the fixture they must wear face coverings at all times once the arrive at Croke Park.

In addition to hurling supports, Public Health Mid West is appealing to the owners and operators of hospitality settings to "fully and consistently adhere to the rules" when it comes to confirming valid certificates of their patrons in order to limit the risk of infection among customers and staff.