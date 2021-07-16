BREAKING: More than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

THE number of new cases of Covid-19 has passed 1,000 for the first time in almost six month.

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of and additional 1,173 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

A county-by-county breakdown of the figures has not been published.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We continue to experience rapid increases in the incidence of the disease in the community, with cases increasing in 22 out of 26 counties and with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated."

Dr Holohan says the current trajectory of the Delta variant across the country means unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting Covid-19. Just over 50% of this Friday's cases relate to people aged between 19-34 years old.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines – this includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2metres apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel," he said.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of cold and flu such as headache, sore throat or runny nose is being advised to let their close contacts know. They should also stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday a total of 79 Covid-19 patients were in hospitals of which 23 were in ICU.