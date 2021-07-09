BREAKING: Increase in Covid figures in Limerick and nationally

THERE has been a small day-on-day increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick while the national figure has passed 600 for the first time in more than two months.

Data collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West shows 35 new cases of the disease were reported in Limerick on Thursday - up from 31 the previous day. There were less than five cases in both Clare and North Tipperary.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 631 new confirmed cases.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again."

As of 8am today, there were 50 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 15 in ICU.

“We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease. We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds," added Dr Holohan.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 or who has any concerns, are being urged to isolate and to seek a free PCR test as soon as possible.

"If you are not yet fully vaccinated and a close contact of a person that has tested positive for COVID-19, you also need to isolate and get a free PCR test," said Dr Holohan.