Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick city remains above national rate

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Limerick City North LEA

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick city remains above the overall national rate in contrast to the county areas which are all lower.

The figures, which relate to the 14 days up to July 5, show a total of 252 cases were reported in the Metropolitan District over the two weeks compared to 59 in the three LEA's in the county.

As of Monday, the incidence rate in Limerick City North (388.9 per 100,000 population) was the highest in Limerick and the fourth highest in the country. It was also the only area of Limerick where a week-on-week increase was recorded.

According to the figures, the lowest incidence rate in Limerick was in the Cappamore/Killmallock Municipal District where 17 new cases of the disease were reported.

The overall national rate is 121.8 (per 100,000 population).

____________________

Latest case numbers for Limerick (June 22 - July 5)

Limerick City North

388.9 (135 new cases)

Limerick City East

206.6 (73 new cases)

Limerick City West

126.1 (44 new cases)

Newcastle West

91.2 (25 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

61.3 (17 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

48.8 (17 new cases)

