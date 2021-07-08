Change in opening times for 'walk-in' Covid tests at Limerick centre

The changes will take effect from Friday
THE Health Service Executive has announced that as of tomorrow (Friday) there will be a change to the opening hours at the permanent Covid-19 test centre in Limerick.
The centre is located at the former Wickes Building at Ballysimon Road) and the changes, announced this Thursday, will only affect those who walk-in without an appointments.
From Friday, walk-in tests will only be available between 7.45am and 4pm (seven days a week).
The HSE says tests carried out after 4pm will be reserved for pre-booked appointments either through the self-referral portal, or through GPs/Public Health.
Test appointments can be pre-booked here.
The change in opening times for walk-in appointments will be kept under review.
