Free Covid webinar for Limerick businesses to help reduce incidence rate

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West has announced it will host a Safe Work Stops Covid webinar this Friday to help inform local businesses how to protect their staff, customers, and communities from Covid-19.

The department is currently investigating Covid-19 situations in 12 workplaces across the region, involving 100 cases and an estimated 77 close contacts.

"While this is a significant improvement since mid-June when we were investigating more than 50 workplace settings, we still find some issues that limit our ability to investigate Covid-19 situations in the workplace," said a spokesperson.

"For example, during the contact tracing process, we occasionally encounter conflicting accounts of activity. This limits and delay our ability to implement control measures in an outbreak situation," he added.

Click here to register for the free webinar, which takes place at 10am this Friday.

The Department of Public Health Mid West is reassuring members of the public that the contact tracing process is private and confidential, and allows Public Health clinicians to prevent potentially serious outbreaks in the community.

"From our experience, workplaces that have excellent Covid-19 policies and management tend to not experience outbreaks when a case is quickly identified," said the spokesperson.

Separately, concerns are being expressed as a higher incidence of infection has been recorded among vulnerable populations in recent days.

The Department of Public Health Mid West says it is working closely with HSE Social Inclusion services to encourage continued vaccine uptake among the vulnerable population in the Mid-West.