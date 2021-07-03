BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures are confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Department of Health has confirmed a further 448 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported - down from 512 on Thursday.

The provisional figures, which are subject to review, relate to cases detected on Friday and last night the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, suggested there were 20 new cases in Limerick.

16 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick on Thursday and 15 were reported on Wednesday.

REVEALED: Incidence rate of Covid-19 three times higher in Limerick city compared to county

According to the latest Department of Health figures, there are currently 42 Covid-19 patients in hospital of which 14 are in ICU.

Limerick pharmacies 'inundated' with calls as young people seek to register for Covid-19 vaccines

