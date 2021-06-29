BREAKING: Increase in Covid cases confirmed nationally

THERE has been another increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

Provisional figures from the Department of Health show there were 351 recorded cases of the disease in the 24 hours up to midnight.

This compares to 305 new cases on Sunday and 340 on Saturday.

The increase in cases nationally is in contrast to Limerick where just 15 new cases were reported yesterday - the lowest daily figure for more than a week.

Separately, the Department of Health says there has been a slight reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients who are being treated in hospital.

There are 46 (down from 49) people currently in hospital with 16 in ICU.

All of the figures are subject to review and validation.