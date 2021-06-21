Limerick workers urged to attend new Covid-19 test centre at former tourist office

The old tourist office in Arthur's Quay Park in Limerick city. Picture: Adrian Butler

The pop-up Covid test centre will open at Arthur's Quay Park on Monday

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

PEOPLE working in Limerick city centre are being encouraged to attend a new walk-in Covid-19 test centre when it opens later today.

The Health Service Executive has announced the latest pop-up test centre will open at the former tourist office at Arthurs Quay Park today, tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Previous walk-in centres were opened in Rathkeale, Kilmallock and Moyross in response to the surge in cases of the disease in Limerick in mid-May.

The Department of Public Health Mid West is particularly encouraging young people who are unvaccinated and may have attended large gatherings in the last two weeks to attend for testing.

"We are also urging businesses to encourage their staff to avail of this clinic, which is located in the heart of Limerick city," said a spokesperson. 

The new walk-in clinic at Arthur's Quay Park is being led by the National Ambulance Service, and supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West. It will open between 11am and 7pm each day.

It will run alongside the pop-up centre at St Joseph’s Health Campus, which has been extended further and will continue to operate until Monday, June 28 inclusive and the permanent centre at Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road.

Public Health Mid West says a number of large workplace outbreaks are still being managed and that a significant level of close contacts are being identified in local businesses.

The vast majority of these workplaces are in Limerick, and are in retail, supermarkets, offices, salons, beauticians, and factories.

