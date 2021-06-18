Slight reduction in Limerick's daily Covid figures confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been a small reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows there were 27 new COVID-19 cases in Limerick on Thursday, fewer than five in Clare, and fewer than five in North Tipperary. 

A total of 32 new cases were reported in Limerick on Wednesday, 32 on Tuesday, 24 on Monday, 39 on Sunday, 50 on Saturday and 78 last Friday.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the online portal for people to register for a Covid-19 vaccine will open for those aged 35-39 from this weekend.

The HSE says people aged 39 will be able to register on Sunday while those aged 35 will be able to register from Thursday, June.

Those who register will receive an appointment at a HSE vaccination centre and will be vaccinated, with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

More than 3,000 vaccines were administered in Limerick on Thursday - out of a record 58,000 nationwide.

