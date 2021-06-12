BREAKING: Another rise in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as daily figures are confirmed

BREAKING: Significant day-on-day reduction in Limerick's Covid numbers confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

THERE has been another increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show an additional 78 cases of the disease were reported in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday. 

This compares to 44 during the previous 24 hours. There were 85 new cases on Wednesday, 51 on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday and 35 last Saturday.

There have now been more than 1,100 cases in Limerick since concerns were first expressed about a noticeable rise in cases on May 21.

Nationally, the Department of Health says 431 new cases have been reported while the number of patients in hospital also continues to decline. There are 58 patients in hospital with 22 in ICU.

As concerns remain about the high incidence of Covid-19 in Limerick, members of the public are being encouraged to avail of the free walk-in and drive-through test centres which remain open across the weekend.

In addition to the centres at Ballysimon Road and St Joseph's Health Campus, a pop-up centre has been opened at Moyross Health Centre.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie