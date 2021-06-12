BREAKING: Another rise in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as daily figures are confirmed

THERE has been another increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.
Provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show an additional 78 cases of the disease were reported in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday.
This compares to 44 during the previous 24 hours. There were 85 new cases on Wednesday, 51 on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday and 35 last Saturday.
There have now been more than 1,100 cases in Limerick since concerns were first expressed about a noticeable rise in cases on May 21.
Nationally, the Department of Health says 431 new cases have been reported while the number of patients in hospital also continues to decline. There are 58 patients in hospital with 22 in ICU.
As of midnight, Friday 11 June, we are reporting 431* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 12, 2021
22 in ICU. 58 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
As concerns remain about the high incidence of Covid-19 in Limerick, members of the public are being encouraged to avail of the free walk-in and drive-through test centres which remain open across the weekend.
In addition to the centres at Ballysimon Road and St Joseph's Health Campus, a pop-up centre has been opened at Moyross Health Centre.
More News
Jack O'Connor, left, after being presented with the Limerick Person of the Month award at the Clayton Hotel | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.