BREAKING: Another rise in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as daily figures are confirmed

THERE has been another increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show an additional 78 cases of the disease were reported in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday.

This compares to 44 during the previous 24 hours. There were 85 new cases on Wednesday, 51 on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday and 35 last Saturday.

There have now been more than 1,100 cases in Limerick since concerns were first expressed about a noticeable rise in cases on May 21.

Nationally, the Department of Health says 431 new cases have been reported while the number of patients in hospital also continues to decline. There are 58 patients in hospital with 22 in ICU.

As concerns remain about the high incidence of Covid-19 in Limerick, members of the public are being encouraged to avail of the free walk-in and drive-through test centres which remain open across the weekend.

In addition to the centres at Ballysimon Road and St Joseph's Health Campus, a pop-up centre has been opened at Moyross Health Centre.