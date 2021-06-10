Walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre to open in Limerick town

A NEW walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre will open in Kilmallock later.

The pop-up centre, at Fitzgerald Park in the town, will operate between 11am to 7pm today and tomorrow.

It's the first time, since mass testing was rolled out, that a Covid-19 test centre will be opened in Limerick at a location outside of the city or Rathkeale.

The free service is being led by the National Ambulance Service and is supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid West

Members of the public who attend the centre must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so that they can be contacted with their results.

Those attending are also being reminded to adhere to public health guidelines around physical distancing and mask wearing at the pop up facility.

Meanwhile another free walk-in test centre will open in Moyross at the weekend.