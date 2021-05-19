Concerns over Limerick people 'working for days' while infectious with Covid-19

CONCERNS are being expressed that some employees in Limerick and across the region are continuing to attend their workplaces while displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

With the further easing of public health restrictions this week, The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging members of the public to be extra vigilant and to act responsibly, in order to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the community as activities and services start to resume.

While official daily figures have not been released in recent days because of the cyber attack on the HSE's IT system, the Limerick Leader understands there has been no significant change in the number of cases being detected in Limerick.

Making an appeal this Wednesday, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said there are particular concerns about workplaces across the region.

“We are seeing evidence of more people working for days while infectious, or showing symptoms of Covid-19, causing a significant number of staff being identified as close contacts. This is extremely high-risk, and I urge businesses to facilitate workers to encourage safe practices in the workplace. The resumption of all retail means employers need to increase their efforts to protect their staff and customers," she said.

Dr Mannix added: “While the rate of infection remains stable in the region, there is potential for Covid to spread in the community. Throughout this period of reopening, the public can optimise its protection against COVID-19 by following the Public Health guidelines while shopping, meeting others, and in the workplace."

Public Health Mid-West has also confirmed it has limited access to telephone and email communication given last week's cyber attack.

However, its team is able to continue monitoring and managing complex Covid-19 cases and outbreaks in the region.

The vaccination process is also unaffected by the cyber attack.