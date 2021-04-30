Limerick people urged to heed public health advice as new Covid outbreaks are identified.  

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging the people of Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to exercise extra vigilance over the bank holiday weekend, as it continues to manage new Covid-19 outbreaks associated with social gatherings.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Mid-West region has increased from 103.6 (per 100,000 population) to 125.5 after 483 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past two weeks.

Last evening, the incidence rate in Limerick was 122.6 following the reporting of an additional 19 confirmed cases of the disease.

"We are currently managing a large number of outbreaks across a wide range of settings in the region. These include outbreaks in families and extended families, multi-household clusters, workplaces, schools, and community outbreaks," said a spokesperson for Public Health Mid West.

Members of the public are being reminded of the importance of keeping daily infection numbers to a minimum ahead of the phased reopening of services and activities from May 10.

Making an appeal ahead of the weekend, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “The latest easing of restrictions to allow for more outdoor activities has come as a welcome relief to many people who have made so many sacrifices over the past 15 months. However, this means it is even more vital that we follow Public Health guidelines, as an increase in social and outdoor activity increases our exposure to possible infection."

Dr Mannix says while progress has been made, the daily figures remain a concern.

“While infection levels are significantly lower than they were at the peak of the third wave, daily cases should ideally be in low single figures in each county, as we had seen for a short period in April. Social gatherings, including birthday parties and organised indoor gatherings, have contributed to a rise in new cases across the Mid-West. Unfortunately, these type of events have led to a disruption in workplaces, school settings, and people’s lives in general,” she said.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid high-risk social settings, including indoor gatherings, household visits, and large outdoor gatherings over the weekend. They should also limit the number of social contacts they have, wear a mask when in contact with others and maintain social distance.