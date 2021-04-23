BREAKING: Limerick records highest daily Covid figure in nearly a month

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen back above 100 after 27 additional confirmed cases were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This Friday's daily figure is the highest since March 27 when 32 new cases were reported in Limerick. It is also only the third time in April that the daily figure has been above 20 cases.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 434 confirmed cases and one additional death related to Covid-19.

Provisional data shows 217 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 30 are in Kildare, 30 are in Cork, 27 are in Limerick, 21 are in Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Sligo is the only county where no new cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday, 166 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised with 48 are in ICU.