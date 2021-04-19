Covid still 'circulating in the community' but situation in Limerick remains positive

As public health restrictions ease further this Monday, a senior public health official says there is a lot to be positive about in Limerick and across the region.

However, Public Health Mid-West says it is currently managing a small number of "Covid-19 situations" across a range of settings including workplaces, households, families and extended families, schools and in the community.

As of April 16, the incidence rate in the Mid-West was 68.1 (per 100,000 population), less than half the incidence rate of 142.1 on March 11.

The most recent data also shows the incidence rate in Limerick is 76.4 - significantly below the national rate.

Despite the progress, Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community, which means it is normal for infections to occur in any setting where there is close contact of any kind.

However, Public Health Mid West, says it is seeing positive trends of strong compliance with public health guidelines.

"For example, on a large number of occasions in recent months, we have seen incidents where a single case or small cluster could have potentially led to a significant outbreak, but were likely prevented by small numbers of close contacts, mask-wearing and social distancing," said a spokesperson.

Commenting on the latest data, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We have a lot to be positive about in Limerick and the Mid-West, and that is thanks to the Trojan efforts of the public. But for as long as we are seeing evidence of infection and onward transmission in the community and various settings, we must maintain our vigilance when in contact with other."