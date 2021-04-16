Less than one case of Covid-19 per day now being reported in two areas of Limerick

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has dropped to below one per day in two of Limerick's six local electoral areas.

Between March 30 and April 12, a total of 13 cases of the disease were reported in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District while just eight were reported in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District, which now has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Limerick.

While there were week-on-week reductions in case numbers in four of Limerick's six LEAs, there were small increases in the Limerick City West and Limerick City North, which now has the highest incidence rate in Limerick.

According to the latest data, there were 124 confirmed cases of the disease across Limerick over the two-week period - down from 194 in the preceeding fortnight (March 16 to March 29).

The overall incidence rate for Limerick (70.3) remains significantly below the national rate of 122.6.

Limerick City North

103.7 (36 new cases)

Limerick City East

84.9 (30 new cases)

Newcastle West

69.3 (19 new cases)

Limerick City West

51.6 (18new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

46.9 (13 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

23 (8 new cases)

Last night, 14 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.