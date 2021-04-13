UL Hospitals Group issues update regarding vaccination clinics

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed a second Covid-19 vaccincation clinic scheduled for the Radisson Blu Hotel on Wednesday has been cancelled.

The decision was taken in light of the updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee regarding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and the approximately 600 people affected are being contacted directly. Patients will be offered an alternative appointment as soon as possible," said a spokesperson in a statement issued this Tuesday evening.



UL Hospitals says says around 1,200 people from Group 4 (high risk and very high risk) have had their vaccination appointments cancelled since the NIAC guidance was updated on Monday.

"We have identified just over 400 who are in the 60-69 age bracket and this group of patients are now being offered a vaccination appointment this Thursday, April 15, at the Radisson Blu Hotel. This is in line with the updated guidance from NIAC. We encourage this group of patients to respond to the text notification and to attend for their appointment on Thursday," added the spokesperson.

The HSE is still assessing the impact of the revised guidance from NIAC and will decide in the coming days how to proceed with the vaccination programme.