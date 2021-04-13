Appeal to Limerick people to maintain vigilance in fight against Covid-19 as restrictions are eased

MEMBERS of the public in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary are being urged to be extra vigilant amid the gradual easing of public health restrictions.

The 5km travel limit was removed yesterday while members of two different households can now meet up outdoors for social and recreational reasons.

All students have returned to in-classroom education and the phased restarting of construction has also begun.

Making a public appeal, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “While the easing of restrictions is welcome, it does mean there is a greater risk of infection if we do not apply basic Public Health guidelines. Simple measures, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings, and washing our hands, have helped prevent serious outbreaks from occurring."

Dr Mannix said the relative low case numbers reported in recent means source investigation can be carried out, which will allow trends that are leading to new cases and outbreaks to be identified quickly.

The Department of Public Health is also encouraging members of the public to avail of the free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre at St Joseph’s Health Campus in the city which opened at the weekend.

The five-bay facility, led by the National Ambulance Service and supported by HSE Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West, will run from 11am to 7pm until this Thursday.

No appointment is needed and it is only for those who have no symptoms. Those who have symptoms, should contact their GP to arrange a test.

Those attending the pop-up test centre must bring photo ID and a mobile phone number so that they can be contacted with their results.

“The purpose of this initiative is to pick up cases that might otherwise go undetected in the community, and cause outbreaks at home, in workplaces, or in congregate settings. Detecting just one case could help avoid a serious and, on occasion a potentially fatal situation,” said Dr Mannix.

Last night, 20 additional cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.