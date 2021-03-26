Decrease in Limerick's 5-day moving average as daily Covid-19 figures are released

LIMERICK's 5-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped to 14, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed.

The 14-day-incidence rate in Limerick has also decreased to 86.7 following the reporting of an additional 23 confirmed cases of the disease.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 584 new cases and 20 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the latest deaths, 11 occurred in March, three in February and six in January.

Of the cases notified this Friday, 72% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34. 222 of the cases are in Dublin, 44 are in Kildare, 33 are in Offaly, 31 are in Meath, 29 are in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties including Limerick.

No new cases were reported in Kerry or Leitrim.

As of 8am this Friday, 317 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised across the country with 67 are in ICU.