Limerick students offered free Covid-19 tests as two outbreaks "remain active"

STUDENTS attending the University of Limerick are being offered free Covid-19 tests later this week as efforts continue to curtail an active outbreak of the disease.

While there have been a small number of confirmed cases over the last week associated with the outbreak in Castletroy, there have been 326 cases in total since the beginning of February.

In a letter to students, seen by the Limerick Leader, Interim Provost and Deputy President Professor Nigel Healey states the current outbreak remains active despite the low number of detections recently.

"The Department of Public Health Mid-West is currently undertaking a process of Active Case Finding, in order to detect more cases amid the ongoing outbreak. For this reason, University of Limerick and the HSE are facilitating Free on-campus Covid-19 tests for UL students who live in the Castletroy area and Limerick city," reads the letter.

The testing will happen on campus this Thursday and Friday.

"No symptoms are required for the testing taking place on-campus this week. There is no requirement for a PPS number and your personal information will be kept completely confidential. We are encouraging everyone living in the vicinity of the UL campus to avail of the free tests and if you tested negative in the past number of weeks do not assume you are clear, please register for a repeat test," added Prof Healey.

Separately, Public Health Mid West has confirmed that more than 50 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to a second student-related outbreak in Limerick city centre.

It's understood this outbreak, which is not connected with the Castletroy outbreak, relates to students attending Mary Immaculate College who are living in off-campus accommodation.

Mass testing was offered to MIC students in recent days in an effort to prevent further cases occurring.