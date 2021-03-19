More fines issued by Limerick gardai for breaches of Covid regulations

GARDAI in Limerick have now issued more than 1,100 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations, it has been confirmed.

More than 80 fines were issued over the past week bringing the total number of fines issued across the division since Mid-December to 1,113 - the third highest for any division in the country.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána has issued nearly 15,000 fines in relation to a range of Covid-19 breaches. These include non-essential travel, organising house parties and not wearing a face covering.

More than half (52%) of all fines have been issued to individuals aged between 18 and 25 while 46% of all fines have been issued at the weekend.

Ahead of the weekend, Gardai say they are continuing to find groups gathering in a variety of settings which are in breach of the regulations.

Across the weekend, members of the force in Limerick and accross the country will be mounting checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots.

"An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise," said a spokesperson.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Members of the public are are being urged to park legally when visiting amenities within their 5k as illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk.

In enforcing these regulations, gardaí say they have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

A number of people have already appeared before the courts in Limerick in relation to alleges breaches of Covid-19 regulations.