BREAKING: Limerick records lowest daily increase in Covid cases in more than a week

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Saturday is the lowest in eight days, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Fifteen additional cases have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre - the lowest daily figure since 14 new cases were reported on March 5.

On Friday 31 new cases were reported in Limerick, 20 on Thursday, 32 on Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday. The five five-day average is now 23 cases and the 14-day incidence rate is 165.7 (per 100,000 population).

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 16 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 543 confirmed cases.

Three of the latest deaths occurred in March, 12 in February and one in January.

Of the newly-reported cases, 235 are in Dublin, 50 are in Kildare, 39 are in Donegal, 31 are in Meath, 28 are in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties, including Limerick.

As of 8am this Saturday, 340 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU.