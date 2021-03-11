Latest distribution of Covid cases in Limerick is revealed

THE Limerick City East Local Electoral Area continues to have the second highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, new figures have confirmed.

According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Thursday, there were 159 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick City East between February 23 and March 8 - more than double the number of cases in any other part of Limerick.

While significantly down on the previous week, the 14-day incidence rate, as of Monday, was 449.9 - almost three times the national rate of 161.3.

On Monday, the overall incidence rate in Limerick was 205.7.

The latest figures show Cappamore/Kilmallock is the only area in Limerick where there has been an increase in the 14-day incidence rate from 110.5 last week to 117.7 this week.

The Newcastle West Municipal District continues to have the lowest incidence rate in Limerick following the reporting of 21 cases between February 23 and March 8.

The incidence rates, as of Monday, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East

449.9 (159 new cases)

Limerick City North

190.1 (66 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

162.4 (45 new cases)

Limerick City West

154.7 (54 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

117.7 (41 new cases)

Newcastle West

76.6 (21 new cases)

Earlier tonight, 20 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.