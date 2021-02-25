Mixed news for Limerick as latest distribution of Covid cases is revealed

More than a third of all cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick over the past two weeks were detected in the Limerick City East Local Electoral Area.

The University of Limerick is situated within this LEA and the majority of the 193 cases reported between February 9 and February 22 were connected with a student-related outbreak.

As of Monday, the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick City East was 546.1 (per 100,000 population) - more than double the overall rate for Limerick and the sixth-highest in the country.

In contrast the incidence rate in the Newcastle West and Cappamore/Kilmallock municipal districts are among the lowest in the country at 65.7 and 63.2.

The incidence rates, as of February 22, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East: 546.1 (193 new cases) [404.6 the previous week]

546.1 (193 new cases) [404.6 the previous week] Limerick City North: 276.5 (96 new cases) [227.6 the previous week]

276.5 (96 new cases) [227.6 the previous week] Adare/Rathkeale: 249 (69 new cases) [274.3 the previous week]

249 (69 new cases) [274.3 the previous week] Limerick City West: 246.4 (86 new cases) [275.1 the previous week]

246.4 (86 new cases) [275.1 the previous week] Newcastle West: 65.7 (18 new cases) [47.4 the previous week]

65.7 (18 new cases) [47.4 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 63.2 (2 2new cases) [186.7 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shows the highest rates of infection, between February 9 and February 22, were in Galway City Central, Galway (1,292); Ballymun/Finglas, Dublin (798); Galway City East, Galway (579.1); Tullamore, Offaly (555.6) and Tallaght South, Dublin 555.5.

Meanwhile, two Local Electoral Areas had an incidence rate of <5 (less than 5) - Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry and Granard, Longford.

Earlier tonight, 39 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.