Positive news for Limerick as Newcastle West LEA has third-lowest Covid incidence rate nationally

THE Newcastle West Municipal District continues to have the third-lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, new figures have confirmed.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, just 13 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded between February 2 and February 15 - giving a 14-day incidence rate of 47.4 (per 100,000 population) - less than a fifth of the overall national rate of 269.3.

The latest data published this Thursday, shows the rate of infection in all areas of the city and county continues to decline following the peak of cases over the Christmas and New Year period.

The highest incidence rate in Limerick, between February 2 and February 15, was in the Limerick City East LEA where 143 cases of the disease were reported.

It's understood a significant number of cases may be linked to an outbreak among students attending the University of Limerick.

The incidence rates, as of February 16, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East: 404.6 (143 new cases) [498 the previous week]

404.6 (143 new cases) [498 the previous week] Limerick City West: 275.1 (96 new cases) [289.4 the previous week]

275.1 (96 new cases) [289.4 the previous week] Adare/Rathkeale: 274.3 (76 new cases) [375.3 the previous week]

274.3 (76 new cases) [375.3 the previous week] Limerick City North: 227.6 (79 new cases) [242 the previous week]

227.6 (79 new cases) [242 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 186.7 (65 new cases) [307.3 the previous week]

186.7 (65 new cases) [307.3 the previous week] Newcastle West: 47.4 (13 new cases) [76.6 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shows the highest rates of infection, between February 2 and February 15, were in Galway City Central, Galway (951.2); Ballymun/Finglas, Dublin (819.9); Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart, Dublin (606.1); Galway City East, Galway (579.1) and Tullamore, Offaly (538.4).

Earlier tonight, 49 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.