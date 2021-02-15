29 Covid deaths reported in Limerick in a single week

New figures from the Central Statistics show the last week of January was the most deadly in Limerick since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to the latest CSO analysis of confirmed cases and deaths, there were 29 deaths related to the disease in Limerick between January 23 and January 29.

It was the third week in a row during which more than 20 deaths were reported in Limerick and the total number of confirmed deaths since the pandemic began now stands at 160 while the total number of cases is approaching 10,000.

The figures also confirm the impact of the surge in cases over the Christmas and new year period as nearly three quarters of all Covid-related deaths in Limerick (118) have occurred since St Stephen's Day.

According to the CSO, there were less than 20 deaths in Limerick during all of November and December before the third wave hit.

Last night, a further 28 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.