Thousands of Limerick-based healthcare workers receive Covid vaccine

The UL Hospitals Group has confirmed it has delivered more than 9,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to its frontline staff - the majority of whom work in Limerick.

The first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered at UHL in recent days and Staff Nurse Eunice Kenny, from Castlemahon, County Limerick was one of the first to receive a jab.

“It’s a relief for all of us who have been waiting so long for this day. It makes us all feel that bit safer and it will help keep our patients safer as well,” said Ms Kenny (pictured, below).

As of Wednesday, the UL Hospitals Group says 5,631 first doses of Covid-19 vaccinations and 3,700 second doses had been administered.

Those who have been vaccinated include frontline staff in the Group's six hospitals as well as frontline healthcare staff working in Community Healthcare, the Department of Public health and the National Ambulance Service.

Staff at Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at Barringtons have also received vaccines.

Commenting on the vaccine rollout Margaret Gleeson, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: "We are very proud to be part the vaccination programme in our long-term care facilities. As work in these settings nears conclusion in the Mid West and around the country, there is a renewed national focus on vaccinating frontline healthcare workers."

Ms Gleeson added: "We are delighted to have recommenced this work this week with a small initial delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine. We expect further deliveries over the next two weeks and while supply will continue to be a limiting factor, we are pleased to now accelerate the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers across all of our sites to afford that extra assurance to patients and staff."

A further 48 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last evening.