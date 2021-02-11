Latest distribution of Covid-19 cases in Limerick is revealed

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in two of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas remains stubbornly high, new figures have confirmed.

However, figures published this Thursday, show the rate of infection in all areas of the city and county continues to decline following the peak of cases over the Christmas and New Year period.

The highest incidence rate in Limerick, between January 26 and February 8, was in the Limerick City East LEA where 176 cases of the disease were reported.

In contrast, just 21 new cases were reported in the Newcastle West Municipal District where the 14-day incidence rate is 76.6 (per 100,000 population) - less that a quarter of the overall national rate of 319.

The incidence rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District is the third-lowest in the country.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the number of cases of Covid-19 reported across Limerick over the 14 days was 593 compared to 1,446 during the preceeding fortnight (January 12 to January 25).

The incidence rates, as of February 8, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East: 498 (176 new cases) [633.8 the previous week]

498 (176 new cases) [633.8 the previous week] Adare/Rathkeale: 375.3 (104 new cases) [418.6 the previous week]

375.3 (104 new cases) [418.6 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 307.3 (107 new cases) [448 the previous week]

307.3 (107 new cases) [448 the previous week] Limerick City West: 289.4 (101 new cases) [398.3 the previous week]

289.4 (101 new cases) [398.3 the previous week] Limerick City North: 242 (84 new cases) [414.8 the previous week]

242 (84 new cases) [414.8 the previous week] Newcastle West: 76.6 (21 new cases) [193.3 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between January 26 and February 8, were in Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart, Dublin (756.2); Enniscorthy, Wexford (755.9); Monaghan, Monaghan (753.5); Ballymun/Finglas, Dublin (736.2) and Castlebar, Mayo (930.2).

Earlier tonight, 28 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.