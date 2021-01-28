Positive trend continues as latest distribution of Covid-19 cases in Limerick is confirmed

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is now declining in all parts of the city and county, new figures have confirmed.

The figures published this Thursday, show the rate of infection in some areas of the county has now reached its lowest level since the beginning of the year.

Following the surge of cases over the Christmas period, the rate of infection in the Adare/Rathkeale Municpal District has fallen by almost two thirds over the past week and new stands at 707.3 (per 100,000 population) - below the overall national rate of 721.1.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 196 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Adare/Rathkeale between January 12 and January 25.

Following several weeks of increasing case numbers in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District, the infection rate has fallen t0 982.2 but remains the highest in Limerick.

The number of cases of Covid-19 reported across Limerick over the 14 days (1,446) is almost two thirds less than the number of cases (3,856) which were confirmed during the preceeding fortnight (December 29 to January 11).

The incidence rates, as of January 18, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Cappamore/Kilmallock: 982.2 (342 new cases) [1570.9 the previous week]

Limerick City West: 809.2 (286 new cases) [1750.9 the previous week]

Limerick City North: 725.9 (252 new cases) [1,604.5 the previous week]

Limerick City East: 707.8 (247 new cases) [1,482.7 the previous week]

Adare/Rathkeale: 707.3 (196 new cases) [2,067.8 the previous week]

Newcastle West: 448.6 (123 new cases) [1,433.5 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between January 12 and January 25, were in Belmullet, Mayo (2,007,9); Monaghan, Monaghan (1,762.5.8); Enniscorthy, Wexford (1,614.5); Ballybay/Clones (1,501) and Dundalk South, Louth (1,436.7).

Earlier tonight, 70 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.