REVEALED: Distribution of Covid cases in Limerick during third wave confirmed

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District has increased by a third over the past week new figures have confirmed.

The distribution of cases across Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas, between December 29 and January 11, has been published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Thursday evening.

Most of the 3,846 cases reported in Limerick relate to infections which occurred over the Christmas and New Year period when restrictions were less stringent.

The incidence rate in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District has now soared past 3,000 (per 100,000 population) meaning it still has one of the highest rates in the country.

The latest data shows 864 confirmed cases of the disease were reported in the district between December 29 and January 11 - giving an incidence rate of 3,118 which is more than double the national rate of 1410.3.

Meanwhile, the incidence rates in the Newcastle West Municipal District and in Limerick City West have also increased to above 2,000.

The number of cases of Covid-19 reported across Limerick over the 14 days was more than five times the number of cases (690) which were confirmed during the preceeding fortnight.

The incidence rates (as of January 11 for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Adare/Rathkeale: 3,118 (864 new cases) [2,010.1 the previous week]

3,118 (864 new cases) [2,010.1 the previous week] Newcastle West: 2,305.2 (632 new cases) [1,473.6 the previous week]

2,305.2 (632 new cases) [1,473.6 the previous week] Limerick City West: 2,020 (705 new cases) [865.4 the previous week]

2,020 (705 new cases) [865.4 the previous week] Limerick City East: 1,714.7 (606 new cases) [902.6 the previous week]

1,714.7 (606 new cases) [902.6 the previous week] Limerick City North: 1,693.8 (588 new cases) [743.2 the previous week]

1,693.8 (588 new cases) [743.2 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 1,295.2 (451 new cases) [594.5 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between December 29 and January 11, were in Belmullet, Mayo (6,031.7); Dundalk South, Louth (3,782.8); Adare/Rathkeale, Limerick (3,118); Tramore/waterford City West (3106.6), Waterford and Ballybay/Clones, Monaghan (3,054.2).

Earlier, the Department of Health reported more than 200 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick