BREAKING: Covid-19 incidence rate in Limerick passes 2,000 as more than 300 new cases are reported

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has passed 2,000 (per 100,000 population) after a further 320 confirmed cases of the disease were reported.

A total of 3,961 cases have been reported in Limerick over the past fortnight and the incidence rate of 2032.3 remains the third-highest in the country - only behind Monaghan and Louth.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says there is some evidence that the rate of growth is slowing across the country and that daily case numbers could start to fall in the coming days.

Nationally, 4,929 additional cases have been reported this Monday along with eight additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases reported today, 1,513 are in Dublin; 695 are in Cork, 320 are in Limerick, 305 are in Wexford, 225 are in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,582 Covid-19 patients were in hospital of which 146 were in ICU. There are around 130 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “While we are seeing the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates, the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day. We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better.”

Dr Holohan added: “The best way forward now is for all of us to stay at home. Staying at home and cutting your contacts right down to only those in your immediate household is the one vital way we will protect our healthcare system as it struggles with the burdens brought on by this surge in Covid-19 infections.”

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre @hpscireland has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to #COVID19.



There has been a total of 2,352 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 11, 2021

Dr Michael Power, HSE Clinical Lead for Intensive Care, said: “Over the past weeks, we have seen a swift and sharp spike in admissions into critical care units across the country. As of this morning, we have 146 people sadly in ICU. This is nearing the springtime peak of 155 people in critical care. The potential long-term impacts on these patients’ health is stark and significant. ICUs are not where we want anyone to be. They are our very last line of defence against Covid-19. The best way we can protect our ICU capacity and those that work in them is to stay at home.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said the alarming level of disease is unprecedented. "We are seeing numbers of cases per day, and numbers in hospital, that we just could not have comprehended prior to Christmas. The tools to address this accelerated growth rate are in our hands and we know from experience how we can significantly suppress transmission of the virus," he said.