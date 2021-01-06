Limerick Covid-19 Community Response extends operating hours as Level 5 restrictions are tightened

LIMERICK City and County Council, in partnership with the HSE and An Garda Síochána, is reminding vulnerable and elderly people across Limerick that support is available, seven days a week, for those who need help during the current Covid-19 surge.

The Limerick Covid-19 Community Response, which was first launched last March, is a coordinated centre where council staff, supported by volunteers, answer calls to a dedicated helpline - 1800 832 005 - from vulnerable people seeking assistance with daily needs such as shopping, prescriptions, supplies or just information requests.

The centre, which has increased its hours and is now operating from 8am to 8pm, seven days per week, is based at Limerick City and County Council offices and is supported by volunteers from other sporting and community organisations.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins is appealing to members of the public to obey the current restrictions.

“There has been an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick over the last number of weeks and, combined with the Level 5 restrictions and cold weather, there are a lot of people shielding from the virus at home. The Limerick Covid-19 Community Response has been in place since March and has now increased its operating hours. I wish to remind those who are at home and need support, that this coordinated response service is there. Please take a note of the helpline and any vulnerable people who need assistance with daily needs will be accommodated if they get in touch with us.”

Maria Bridgeman, Chief Officer of HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare said: “We are now in our third wave of Covid-19, a wave that is presenting unprecedented positivity levels of the virus across all our communities. As a result of this the HSE is experiencing increased demands and pressures to respond to the needs of the public. Working in partnership with our inter agency colleagues, as we have done in the previous 10 months of Covid, is paramount to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people, particularly those most vulnerable in our communities. I would urge the public not to hesitate in contacting the community response team and avail of this support if required.”

The head of the Limerick garda division, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said says people's compliance with the restrictions is vital.

“2020 was a tough year for us all. Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the devastating effects that Coivd-19 has had on the world. We must remember those who have passed away and those we can save by continuing to do our part – that means staying within your 5km limit and limiting your contact with others as much as possible. Our Community Response Team in Limerick are there to help anyone who needs us. Since its establishment, the team has coordinated an amazing response in helping those self-isolating during the pandemic. The Community Response Team continues to be an essential service and people should not think twice about picking up the phone and calling us if they need help.”

Once requests for assistance are recorded, contact is made with volunteer coordinators in the relevant community who, in turn, will make contact with a volunteer on the ground to carry out the task.